SEOUL, July 5 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd shares extended falls to more than 3 percent on Friday after releasing second quarter earnings estimates that came below market forecasts, reviving concerns for growth in its smartphone business.

"The slowdown in its handset business appears to be worse than expected and the disappointing result simply reindorses the market view that Samsung's smartphone growth momentum is slowing," said Lee Sei-chul, an analyst at Meritz Securities.

Shares in Samsung Electronics were down 3.11 percent at 1.276 million won, the lowest level in more than a week, as of 0110 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Stephen Coates)