SEOUL, July 5 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
shares extended falls to 4 percent after its
second-quarter earnings estimates failed to meet market
forecasts, reviving concerns about growth in its smartphone
business.
"I think Samsung spent more on marketing expenses than
expected because of the launch of Galaxy S4 smartphone, which
led the company's results to miss the market consensus," HMC
Investment Securities analyst Nho Geun-Chang said.
Shares in Samsung Electronics were down 4 percent at 1.264
million won, the lowest level in more than a week, as of 0433
GMT.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)