BRIEF-California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development to offer GM $8 million tax credit
April 12 California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development :
SEOUL, July 11 Shares in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 4 percent to their highest in nearly a week on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it would maintain a loose monetary policy, cheering bargain hunters.
The smartphone maker's shares fell nearly 6 percent last week after a disappointing set of second-quarter earnings estimates.
Samsung Electronics shares were trading at 12-month forward price earnings multiple of 5.8, compared with rival Apple Inc's 10, and South Korean equities' 8.6, Thomson Reuters' StarMine data showed.
Samsung Electronics shares were trading 4 percent higher at 1.298 million won as of 0353 GMT. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up just over 2 percent. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT, April 12 A group of Tesla Inc investors has urged the luxury electric car maker to add two new independent directors to its board who do not have any ties with Chief Executive Elon Musk and "provide a critical check on possible dysfunctional group dynamics."