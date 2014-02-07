WASHINGTON Feb 7 The U.S. Justice Department
will close its investigation into Samsung Electronics'
use of a special class of essential patents to
attack rivals, but said it would continue to monitor related
patent litigation.
Samsung had filed a complaint against Apple Inc. at
the U.S. International Trade Commission and won an order banning
the sale of some Apple products in the United States. That order
was overturned in 2013, rendering the Justice Department
investigation unnecessary, the department said on Friday.
Samsung and Apple have been battling each other in courts in
more than 10 countries, as they vie for market share in the
lucrative smartphone market.