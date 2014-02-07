WASHINGTON Feb 7 The U.S. Justice Department
will close its investigation into Samsung Electronics' use of a
special class of essential patents to attack rivals but would
keep monitoring related patent litigation, it said on Friday.
Samsung had filed a patent infringement
complaint against Apple Inc at the U.S. International
Trade Commission and won an order in June 2013 banning the sale
of some older iPhones and iPads in the United States. Samsung
and Apple are the No. 1 and No. 2 smartphone makers, globally.
One of the patents involved in the case was a so-called
standards-essential patent (SEP), a class of patents that ensure
different devices can work together and are expected to be
widely licensed.
The Justice Department and the U.S. Patent and Trademark
Office have argued that sales bans imposed as punishments for
infringing on these patents should be done only in very rare
cases.
Otherwise, patent holders "could use the threat of an
exclusion order to obtain licensing terms that are more onerous
than would be justified by the value of the technology itself,"
the Justice Department said.
The ITC's sales ban on Apple devices was overturned in
August by the Obama administration, citing the effects on U.S.
consumers and the economy.
Based on that action, a Justice Department investigation
was unnecessary, the department said.
"The Antitrust Division is therefore closing its
investigation into Samsung's conduct, but will continue to
monitor further developments in this area," the division said in
a statement.
Representatives of Samsung and Apple declined to comment on
the decision.
Apple, which revolutionized the smartphone, and Samsung,
which makes mobile phones based on Google's Android software,
have fought tooth-and-nail over patents in more than 10
countries, seeking a competitive edge.
Heading into another patent trial due to start in March,
Apple's chief executive, Tim Cook, and his Samsung counterpart,
Kwon Oh-hyun, have agreed to a mediation session by Feb. 19.
Apple shares were up 1.4 percent at $519.54 per share in
late U.S. trading.