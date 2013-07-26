* Ups 2013 capex by $1 bln to 24 trln won, may increase
further
* Q2 operating profit 9.53 trln won in line with guidance
* Expects earnings to grow further in Q3, sees strong
component business
* Sells 76 mln smartphones in Q2-research firm
By Miyoung Kim
SEOUL, July 26 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
announced a $1 billion increase in investment on
Friday, hoping a strong recovery in semiconductors will make up
for weakening smartphone growth as it faces mounting pressure to
produce eye-catching new gadgets.
The high-end smartphone market, which Samsung dominates
along with Apple Inc, is slowing and the South Korean
giant is struggling to convince investors it can crack the
rapidly growing low-end segment, where its rivals include
China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp
.
Samsung on Friday reported a 47.5 percent rise in April-June
operating profit of a record 9.53 trillion won ($8.54 billion),
in line with its estimate.
But profits at its mobile division, which generates two
thirds of its total earnings, slipped 3.5 percent from the
previous quarter even with the launch of its flagship Galaxy S4
in late April, sparking concerns its mobile growth momentum may
have stalled as competition intensifies.
Executives offered little to give investors hope that a new
market-shifting breakthrough in high-end smartphone technology
is around the corner, fueling uncertainty over a segment which
appears to have peaked in the first quarter after driving a
series of record profits for Samsung in recent years.
Mobile division profit was still up 52 percent from a year
ago but even that fell short of expectations, as slower sales of
old models like the S3 and the marketing bill for the S4 took
their toll.
"It is clear that the global smartphone market is stalling
because of the slowing growth of high-end smartphones and rising
competition from lower-priced smartphones," said Ahn Young-hoe,
a fund manager at KTB Asset Management, which owns Samsung
shares.
"There is no major momentum for Samsung. The key is whether
Samsung, which sources smartphone parts in-house unlike Apple,
will be able to cut parts costs and increase volume and market
share to offset reduced smartphone margins."
Samsung warned that global smartphone sales growth could
weaken further in the third quarter, and said it expected
stiffer competition due to new product launches. Apple is
expected to release the iPhone 5S and a low-end iPhone later
this year.
"As we go into a typically strong season for the IT
industry, we expect earnings to continue to increase," Samsung
said in its earnings statement.
"However, we cannot overlook delayed economic recovery in
Europe and risks from increased competition for smartphones and
other set products."
HOT CHIPS
Samsung forecast stronger earnings in the second half thanks
in part to its component business, which was staging a solid
recovery on the back of soaring prices for semiconductors used
in personal computers and mobile devices.
Capital spending in 2013 would increase by more than 1
trillion won to 24 trillion won, and could rise further
depending on market conditions. More than 80 percent of that
expenditure would be devoted to chips and flat panels such as
liquid crystal displays and organic light emitting diode
technology, seen as the next big thing in television.
The world's biggest maker of memory chips and televisions
said profits from its chip business rose 71 percent to 1.76
trillion won in the second quarter.
Shares of Samsung, worth $172 billion, traded down 0.8
percent on Friday, lagging a 0.1 percent gain in the broader
market.
The stock has lost 14 percent or 32.7 trillion won ($29.4
billion) since early June, hit by a series of brokerage
downgrades sparked by fears the high-end smartphone market had
reached saturation.
Those concerns eased somewhat on Tuesday when Apple reported
stronger-than-expected iPhone sales, even if demand was stoked
by aggressively discounted older models. The California-based
company still reported a fall in quarterly profit of 22 percent
as its margins slipped in the absence of new products.
Research firm Strategy Analytics said Samsung sold 76
million smartphones in the second quarter to take 33.1 percent
of the market, widening the gap with second-ranked Apple which
saw its share shrink to 13.6 percent.
"I expect Samsung's smartphone profit to stagnate in the
current quarter compared to the previous quarter as there are no
sensational products in the market. This is a problem facing not
only Samsung but Apple and the entire industry," said Samsung
Securities Analyst Harrison Cho.
"Apple's new iPhone, which is expected to be released early
September, will be nothing new."