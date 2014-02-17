SEOUL Feb 17 Samsung Engineering Co Ltd said on Monday it had won a 851.7 billion won ($800 million) order to build gas treatment facilities in Algeria from a joint venture between Algeria's state-owned Sonatrach, France's Total SA and Spain's Compania Espanola de Petroleos (CEPSA).

The South Korean engineering company said the contract is expected to be completed in April 2017. ($1 = 1063.4000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee)