GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks flat, euro down as traders cash in French election bets
* Copper drops to four-month low as Chinese imports slide (Updates prices, comment)
SEOUL Dec 4 Samsung Engineering Co Ltd said on Friday it had won two orders for the construction of petrochemical plants in Malaysia for a total value of $882 million, adding it has yet to sign formal contracts.
The South Korean company said Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd had awarded the orders for the construction of a linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) plant and an ethylene glycol (EG) plant, but has not provided more details about the Malaysian company. (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Anand Basu)
* Copper drops to four-month low as Chinese imports slide (Updates prices, comment)
* Kuwait, Russia discuss extending cuts (Recasts throughout, updates lead, changes bullets, changes headline, updates prices to settlement, adds quotes, adds context)