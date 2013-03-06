SEOUL, March 6 Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd
said on Wednesday it had cancelled a 2.6 trillion
Korean won ($2.39 billion) order by an unnamed European firm for
four liquefied natural gas (LNG) floating production storage and
offloading (FPSO) vessels.
The South Korean shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing
that the completion of the order, first made in 2008, had since
been postponed as the European firm had trouble financing the
project in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.
($1 = 1087.0000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; editing by Miral Fahmy)