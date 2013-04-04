BRIEF-Runway Global Holdings seeks trading halt
(Corrects Nigerian firm's name to Nigeria LNG, not NLG)
SEOUL, April 4 Samsung Heavy Industries said on Thursday it won a 1 trillion won ($895 million) order to build four liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels from Bonny Gas Transport, a shipping unit of Nigeria LNG.
The South Korean shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing that the building contract will last until June 2016. ($1=1117.6000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
