SEOUL May 9 Samsung Heavy Industries Co said on Friday it won a 419.5 billion won ($410 million) order to build two liquefied natural gas carriers for an unidentified European client.

The South Korean firm plans to deliver the vessels by end-August 2017, it said in a filing to the stock exchange.

($1 = 1022.8500 Korean won)