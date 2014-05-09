UPDATE 3-UK retail sales post biggest quarterly fall since 2010
* Inflation starting to hammer consumer spending - ONS (Updates with reaction from finance minister and Bank of England)
SEOUL May 9 Samsung Heavy Industries Co said on Friday it won a 419.5 billion won ($410 million) order to build two liquefied natural gas carriers for an unidentified European client.
The South Korean firm plans to deliver the vessels by end-August 2017, it said in a filing to the stock exchange.
($1 = 1022.8500 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Inflation starting to hammer consumer spending - ONS (Updates with reaction from finance minister and Bank of England)
BUDAPEST, April 21 A unit of Hungarian holding company Konzum, partly-owned by Lorinc Meszaros, an ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has acquired a 5.9 percent stake in local bank FHB, the companies said on Friday.