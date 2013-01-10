BRIEF-ADM to end production at wheat mill in Chicago when new mill in Illinois is operational
* New facility will have a daily milling capacity of 30,000 cwts, and ability to grind soft and hard wheat varieties
SEOUL Jan 10 South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd said on Thursday it aims to win $14.2 billion in orders in 2013, a 48 percent jump over the previous year.
It is also aiming for sales of 14.9 trillion won ($14 billion), the company said in a regulatory filing.
($1 = 1061.6250 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Carnival Corporation & PLC announces exchange rate for quarterly dividend