* Buys Iran's Kangan condensate for first time since H1 2012
* Replacing Iran's oil slashed profits
* Cargo to arrive at South Korean plant in March
(Adds French official comment)
By Florence Tan and Seng Li Peng and Meeyoung Cho
SINGAPORE/SEOUL, Jan 25 South Korea's Samsung
Total Petrochemicals Co has revived a contract to buy
Iranian oil after a year's hiatus, as thin margins in plastics
make the cheap fuel from Iran hard to resist, people familiar
with the deal said on Friday.
Stringent U.S. and European sanctions aimed at reducing
Iran's oil income and forcing Tehran to curb its nuclear
programme have made shipping and paying for the oil hard,
halving the Islamic Republic's crude exports.
The deal is a rare example of a buyer returning to the
market for Iranian oil despite the obstacles arising from
sanctions and efforts by Western powers to stem the flow.
After jarring interruptions in exports from Iran last year
that included a halt in shipments to top consumers Japan and
South Korea, importers have found ways to keep oil flowing
without violating sanctions.
The allure of cheap oil and improved margins has made it
worthwhile for the South Korean joint venture between two big
international firms to find ways around difficulties.
The deal may save Samsung Total as much as $6.7 million in
costs, according to Reuters calculations.
"The deal can be easily understood if you look at Samsung
Total's financial situation," according to a government source
in Seoul with direct knowledge of the matter.
The company is a joint venture between South Korea's Samsung
Group and French energy giant Total.
Spokespeople at Total, Samsung Total and the Samsung Group
declined to comment.
Asked during a news briefing in Paris if the deal broke
international sanctions, French Foreign Ministry spokesman
Philippe Lalliot said: "It is complex and we have to look at the
legal side of it and see if it's within the parameters of the
sanctions.
"What I will say is we will respect to the letter the
different sanctions trains, especially as it is France that
pushed for them," he added.
The European Commission had no immediate comment on the
matter.
Samsung Total stopped importing oil from Iran last year as
the U.S. and European Union imposed sanctions to halt a nuclear
programme the West suspects Iran may be using to develop arms.
Tehran denies this. To comply with U.S. sanctions, importing
countries are required to reduce purchases of Iranian oil.
Co-owner Total also stopped buying Iranian oil for its
refineries to comply with EU sanctions last year.
Replacing the Iranian oil forced up Samsung Total's input
costs, contributing to a fall in operating profits, sources
said. Those profits fell 90 percent in the second-quarter of
2012, according to the company's regulatory filings. The company
switched to more expensive Australian and Russian condensate
last year, sources said.
Samsung Total had an annual contract to buy about 550,000
barrels a month of Kangan condensate until June last year,
although it is unclear if it actually imported the full volume
during the first half of 2012. The volume of the new contract is
unclear.
JOSTLING FOR IMPORTS
Other South Korean refiners will have to import less to make
way for Samsung Total's new contract if Seoul is to comply with
U.S. sanctions.
To renew six-month exceptions to sanctions granted by
Washington, buyers of Iran's oil have to show continuous import
cuts. South Korea's waiver is next due for review in May.
The north Asia nation slashed crude purchases from Iran 36
percent to 153,405 barrels per day (bpd) in 2012. If Samsung
Total starts buying a similar-sized cargo every month, South
Korea's imports from the OPEC member may rise by 10,000 bpd.
Condensate imports were not included when South Korean and
U.S. officials discussed cuts in Iranian crude imports, the
South Korean government official said. For talks due in May, it
is unclear whether Iranian condensates would be included in the
crude import data or whether it would be counted separately.
"The U.S. side may raise the issue with us when they next
meet for talks if they spot higher imports of Iranian
condensate," the official said. "In the talks with the United
States last December, we only talked about a cut in Iranian
crude oil imports. Iranian condensate was not discussed."
Samsung Total kicked off imports from Iran by buying 30,000
tonnes, or 280,000 barrels, of Kangan condensate, which will be
delivered in March to the petrochemical company's plant in
Daesan, the sources said.
Condensate is a light oil usually processed in a unit called
a splitter to produce naphtha, to make petrochemicals.
Samsung Total is looking to diversify supply sources to feed
expanded facilities. It is adding a new 140,000 bpd condensate
splitter, due to start in August 2014. The company operates a 1
million tonne per year (tpy) ethylene cracker, a 90,000 bpd
splitter and other petrochemical units in Daesan.
KANGAN CONDENSATE
Kangan is usually priced $1 or $2 per barrel cheaper than
one of the alternatives, which is condensate from Australia's
North West Shelf (NWS), traders said. Without any additional
discount, the price difference means the Kangan cargo for March
cost anything between $280,000 and $560,000 less than NWS.
If Samsung Total buys a same-sized cargo as the one for
March each month for a year, annual savings would be as much as
$6.7 million.
The company's operating profits fell to 5.52 billion won
($5.16 million) in the second quarter of 2012 from 68.04 billion
won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
(Additional reporting by Michel Rose and John Irish in Paris,
Barbara Lewis in Brussels and Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo; Editing
by Manash Goswami, Simon Webb and Ed Davies)