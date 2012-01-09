SEOUL Jan 10 South Korea's Samsung Total
Petrochemical Co Ltd said it would invest 2 trillion won ($1.72
billion) to build an aromatics plant with annual production
capacity of 1 million tons of paraxylene and 420,000 tons of
benzene.
With the completion of the plant and upgrades of existing
paraxylene capacity, the company's total annual paraxylene
capacity will reach 1.76 million tons by 2014, the joint venture
between Samsung and France's Total said in a statement
late on Monday.
PX is the raw material for polyester, while benzene is used
in petrochemical products such as styrene.
It will also build an ethylene-vinyl acetate copolymer plant
in its Daesan petrochemical complex by April 2014 with a
capacity of 240,000 tonnes per year, the statement said.
($1 = 1163.6500 Korean won)
