* Competition to help lower auto fuel prices -econ minister
* Samsung Total says no plan to set up own petrol stations
(Adds Samsung Total statement and more details; paragraphs 6-7)
By Meeyoung Cho
SEOUL, April 19 South Korea said Samsung Total
Petrochemical Co Ltd would join domestic refiners in selling
gasoline in the country from June through Korea National Oil
Corp (KNOC) as the world's fifth-largest crude oil importer aims
to reduce gas prices.
Samsung Total and state-run KNOC are in talks over exact
sales volumes and prices of gasoline, the Korean Minister of
Knowledge Economy Hong Suk-woo told reporters on Thursday.
South Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy, is heavily
dependent on oil imports and is struggling to curb inflation as
global oil prices rally.
The Korean government has been helping retailers expand
petrol stations that undercut pump prices by receiving auto fuel
mainly from KNOC. KNOC imports or buys gasoline locally.
"We are increasing competition as five companies will
provide gasoline instead of four," Hong said, with Samsung Total
joining the current four refiners - SK Energy, GS Caltex, S-Oil
and Hyundai Oilbank.
Samsung Total's supply decision was made to help the
government's policy to stabilise oil prices and people's
economy, the joint venture between Samsung and France's Total
said in a statement late on Thursday.
It added that the firm had "no plan to supply and market oil
products by setting up its own petrol stations locally".
After the government announcement, some domestic media
criticised the government as having given some favours to South
Korea's largest group Samsung while failing to take fresh
measures to tame record auto fuel prices.
Samsung Total now exports 37,000 barrels of gasoline a month
to Japan with production from a condensate splitter. It plans to
add 88,000 barrels per month to production from May, the economy
ministry, the finance ministry and four other government offices
said in a joint statement on Thursday.
Samsung Total is building a 145,000 barrel-per-day (bpd)
condensate splitter on top of its existing 80,000 bpd condensate
splitter.
Hong also said imported gasoline would help lower pump
prices, as import tariffs of 3 percent will not be slapped on
oil products to be traded in the country's online market.
South Korea opened its first online spot market for oil
products on March 30 in a bid to tame record-high fuel prices
and increase transparency.
Some 160,000 litres of gasoline and 360,000 litres of diesel
have traded as of April 17, meaning daily trades were at a
sluggish 43,000 litres on average.
Benchmark Brent crude traded above $118 a barrel on
Thursday. Brent rose as high as $128 in early March, its biggest
surge since an all-time high of just over $147 in July 2008.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)