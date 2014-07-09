SINGAPORE, July 9 Samudra Energy, which owns oil
and gas exploration interests in Indonesia, is seeking to raise
$200 million to $250 million in an initial public offering (IPO)
in Singapore, IFR reported on Wednesday.
The company has begun "pre-marketing" - tapping potential
investors - which will continue for two weeks, while
book-building for the deal is expected to start in late July or
early August, IFR said.
Samudra Energy is part of private equity firm Northstar
Group, which focuses on Indonesia and Southeast Asia.
The company could not be immediately reached for comment,
while an external spokesman for Northstar declined to comment.
Credit Suisse and Nomura are the joint
global co-ordinators and bookrunners with CIMB, IFR
reported.
The listing plan comes after Singapore's IPO market saw its
slowest start to a year since the first half of 2012.
Just six companies were listed from January until June 20,
fewer than Thailand and Bangladesh which have had nine each, and
far behind Hong Kong which has had 30, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
(Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; additional reporting by Saeed
Azhar; Editing by Mark Potter)