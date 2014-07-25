July 25 Samudra Energy Ltd, is seeking to raise S$248 million to S$276.3 million ($223 million) in an initial public offering in Singapore, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The company is selling about 131 million shares, excluding the greenshoe option, at an indicative price range of S$1.89 to S$2.11 a share, the term sheet said.

Samudra Energy is part of private equity firm Northstar Group, which focuses on Indonesia and Southeast Asia.

($1 = 1.2400 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Ngui Yantoultra and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Stephen Coates)