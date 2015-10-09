By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 8 Creditors objected to
elements of the city of San Bernardino's initial debt payment
plan at a U.S. Bankruptcy Court hearing on Thursday, saying the
city was not being forthcoming about what assets it had and
complaining about the lengthy process.
San Bernardino has proposed paying a penny on the dollar on
nearly $50 million in pension obligation bonds held by EEPK, the
Luxembourg-based bank and the city's second largest creditor
behind the California Public Employee Retirement System.
Representing EEPK at the hearing in Riverside, California,
Vince Marriott said the city had failed to reveal to creditors
how much property it owned, its value, and whether it could be
liquidated.
"While the court cannot force the city to sell anything, it
can refuse to confirm a plan of adjustment that does not provide
for a fair use of sources of recovery," Marriott said.
"I don't think it's a fair answer to requests for those
disclosures to say it's not relevant because the city cannot be
forced to sell the assets."
Representing the city of San Bernardino, Paul Glassman said
the city would identify any excess properties but said the
creditors were misguided if they thought there were great sums
of money to be had through their sale.
"To think that there's any sort of pot of gold with respect
to the properties of the city is disingenuous," Glassman said.
"Unfortunately the city of San Bernardino does not have an
art collection worth hundreds of millions of dollars," he said.
Marriott also complained about the long process of approving
a plan. The city first filed for bankruptcy in August 2012 as it
faced a $45 million deficit.
Judge Meredith Jury agreed that the process was lengthy and
said the next hearing would be held prior to the New Year, and
set a date of Dec. 23.
The case is In Re: City of San Bernardino, California, Case
No. 6:12-BK-28006-MJ in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Central
District of California.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Additional reporting by Jim
Christie; Editing by Ken Wills)