OSLO, March 4 Norway's sovereign wealth fund has
excluded London-listed oil and gas explorer San Leon
from its portfolio of investments, Norway's central bank said on
Friday.
The company was excluded on the basis of a recommendation
from the fund's ethics council.
"The Council recommends the exclusion of San Leon Energy Plc
from the Government Pension Fund Global because the company
contributes to serious violations of fundamental ethical norms
through its onshore hydrocarbon exploration in Western Sahara on
behalf of Moroccan authorities," the ethics council said in a
separate statement.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by David Evans)