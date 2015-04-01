BRIEF-Graincorp says HY net profit for the period attributable up 341.2%
* HY net profit for the period attributable up 341.2 pct to $90.0 million
* Says entered into and executed subscription agreements with three corporate investors for the private placement and purchase of 279,406,667 Series 1 preferred shares at issue price of 75 pesos apiece, raising around 21 billion pesos ($470 million) Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/1DnG4gU] Further company coverage: ($1 = 44.6600 Philippine pesos) (Reporting By Erik dela Cruz)
May 11 Australia's largest listed bulk grain handler GrainCorp Ltd said on Thursday its half-year underlying profit more than tripled as record national wheat production underpinned revenue growth.