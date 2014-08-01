MANILA Aug 1 San Miguel Corp, the
Philippines' most diversified conglomerate, has received a
buyout proposal for its stake in Philippine Airlines
from its partner, the Lucio Tan Group, which wants to regain
control of the flag carrier, San Miguel's president said on
Friday.
"Talks are still ongoing," San Miguel President Ramon Ang
said.
San Miguel indirectly bought almost half of the flag carrier
from billionaire Lucio Tan for $500 million in 2012, giving the
conglomerate management control of Philippine Airlines and
affiliate Air Philippines.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz)