MANILA Aug 11 San Miguel Corp, the
Philippines' most diversified conglomerate, said on Monday its
first-half net income grew more than six fold to 18.4 billion
pesos ($419 million) on gains across all businesses.
The figure represents net income before taking into account
non-controlling interests.
Consolidated revenue grew 13 percent to 405 billion pesos,
boosted by double-digit growth in its power and oil refinery
businesses, the company said in a statement.
San Miguel, which owns the Philippines' largest oil refiner
Petron Corp and unlisted SMC Global Power Holdings
Corp unit, said lower interest expenses also pushed up
first-half earnings.
San Miguel, with a market value of around $4.2 billion, has
aggressively expanded over the last six years into power,
airlines, mining, telecoms, oil refining and distribution, and
infrastructure, while maintaining its status as the country's
dominant food and beverage firm.
It also owns controlling stakes in San Miguel Pure Foods Co
Inc, liquor maker Ginebra San Miguel Inc,
unlisted San Miguel Brewery Inc and has management control of
flag carrier Philippine Airlines.
($1 = 43.9 pesos)
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz)