MANILA, April 26 - Philippines' San Miguel Corp on
Wednesday said it will partner a state-run infrastructure agency
to spend 554 billion pesos ($11.14 billion) over five years to
expand toll roads, to relieve traffic-jammed roads in the
capital Manila.
The announcement comes after the government pledged to usher
in a "golden age of infrastructure" in one of the world's
fastest-growing economies.
San Miguel said its infrastructure arm has signed a deal
with the Philippine National Construction Corp (PNCC) to
undertake the five-year project under their existing joint
venture.
"We need to fast-track infrastructure spending to
significantly improve investment into the Philippines," San
Miguel President Ramon Ang said in a statement.
The government hopes infrastructure development will attract
manufacturers put off by high power prices and poor roads and
ports.
It also hopes it will create jobs and further stimulate an
economy that grew 6.9 percent in 2016 - its quickest pace in
three years - and which is forecast to expand similarly this
year.
"PNCC is looking forward to exploring with (San Miguel) the
possible stretches, linkages and extensions that can be built
from the tollroads of our existing joint venture companies,"
PNCC President and Chief Executive Officer Mario Espinosa said
in the statement.
San Miguel's Ang said the five-year project will create a
network of roads and expressways that will connect the capital
to neighbouring provinces.
The conglomerate has expanded aggressively since 2008 in
search of revenue, adding such businesses as power generation,
infrastructure, mining and oil refining to its staple of food
and beverage.
