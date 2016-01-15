MANILA Jan 15 Philippine conglomerate San
Miguel Corp said on Friday it plans to raise up to 80
billion pesos ($1.68 billion) by issuing preferred shares to
manage its debt profile and fund expansion plans.
San Miguel would sell up to 1.07 billion preferred shares at
75 pesos ($1.57) each in the next three years, the company said
in a regulatory filing. (bit.ly/1OuEyKe)
San Miguel's board approved the initial offering of up to 30
billion pesos worth of preferred shares, also at 75 pesos per
share.
The conglomerate, which continues to seek acquisitions to
boost revenues, will file a registration statement and
prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
San Miguel President Ramon Ang told Reuters on Friday the
company will team up with Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd
if it bids for SABMiller PLC's Grolsch and Peroni beer
brands.
San Miguel kicked off an expansion program in 2008 to
include power, mining, telecommunications, oil refining and
infrastructure to its stable of food, beverage and beer
businesses.
($1 = 47.7300 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Anand Basu)