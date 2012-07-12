* All Rhoen's main rivals now among its shareholders-sources

By Andreas Kröner

FRANKFURT, July 12 German unlisted hospital operator Sana has bought a stake in rival Rhoen-Klinikum , two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday, further dimming Fresenius SE's chances of taking control of Rhoen.

A Sana spokeswoman declined to comment on any share purchases but said: "We consider ourselves a consolidator in the changing hospitals market."

The Financial Times Deutschland newspaper earlier on Thursday cited industry sources as saying Sana had acquired a stake, adding the size of the holding was unclear.

Fresenius failed last month to win enough shareholder backing for its planned takeover of rival hospital operator Rhoen after unlisted peer Asklepios, controlled by founder Bernard Broermann, snapped up a 5 percent stake in Rhoen.

Fresenius unveiled a plan in April to buy Rhoen for 3.1 billion euros ($3.9 billion), setting an unusually high acceptance hurdle of 90 percent among Rhoen shareholders, reflecting the percentage required by Rhoen's bylaws for capital changes.

Fresenius, which also makes generic infusion drugs and controls dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care, has said it would try to breathe new life into the hospitals deal and that it would talk to Broermann, though its chances of success have been seen as slim.

As part of its failed takeover offer, Fresenius acquired a 3.6 percent in Rhoen on the open market. With Sana's move, all of Rhoen's major rivals are now shareholders and could potentially veto each other's moves.

"It's a stalemate situation," one of the sources said, adding that round table talks were now needed to break the deadlock. (Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Mark Potter)