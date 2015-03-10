FRANKFURT, March 10 Sana Kliniken AG, Germany's third-largest private-sector hospitals operator, said it would wait for the June election of new supervisory board members at rival Rhoen before deciding whether a possible tie-up makes sense.

"We've been in contact and there have been talks for years but we will calmly wait for the annual general meeting and the structures that are to result from it," Sana Chief Executive Michael Philippi told journalists in a conference call.

"Asklepios has already built up quite an equity stake over the past 1-2 years," he said, adding any interest in Rhoen would depend on how many supervisory board seats Asklepios, a rival hospitals operator, will win, among other factors.

Asklepios, owned by founder Bernard Broermann, holds a stake of more than 15 percent in Rhoen.

Philippi also said not all of Rhoen's hospitals were interesting, saying Sana favours clear ownership and governance structures at individual hospitals.

Rhoen has been struggling to fix problems at Giessen-Marburg, Germany's only privately-owned university teaching hospital, where the regional state of Hesse has kept control over medical research even after privatisation.

About a year ago, Sana signalled it had trained its sights on major rivals such as Rhoen and Asklepios as potential merger partners over the long term to keep up with industry leader Fresenius. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)