BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
May 24 Sanan Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will set up a new JV in Fujian, with two funds
* Says the JV will be engaged in investment management business, and have a registered capital of 30 million yuan
* Says company will hold 40 percent stake (12 million yuan) in the JV
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3qO5MO
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility