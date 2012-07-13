SAN FRANCISCO, July 12 Local authorities are investigating the government of financially troubled San Bernardino, California, where the city council voted this week to approve a bankruptcy filing.

"Several months ago at the request of San Bernardino City officials, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, along with the San Bernardino Police Department and the District Attorney's Office began an investigation related to allegations of possible criminal activity within departments of the San Bernardino city government," the sheriff's department said in a statement on Thursday.

"The investigation is continuing and details will not be released at this time," the statement said. "Updates will be provided as new information becomes available." (Reporting By Jim Christie; Editing by David Brunnstrom)