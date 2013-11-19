Nov 19 Sanchez Energy Corp :
* Announces significantly expanded availability under its
revolving credit
facility
* Received commitments to increase available borrowing base
under $500 million
first lien revolving credit facility from $175 million to
$300 million
* Says increased hedging program & now have between 55% and 60%
of anticipated
2014 production hedged
* Says 55% & 60% of anticipated 2014 production hedged with
combination of
swaps & collars at average floor price of $94 per barrel
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage