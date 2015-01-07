Jan 7 Sanchez Energy Corp, an oil
producer operating in Texas and Mississippi, cut its 2015
capital budget on Wednesday by 60 percent, citing a recent drop
in crude oil prices.
The company plans to spend $600 million to $650 million this
year, most of which will go towards drilling and completing new
wells. It previously planned to spend as much as $1.15 billion.
The budget cut from Sanchez is the latest in a string of
cuts from oil companies across U.S. shale patches, part of a
reaction to the plunge in crude oil prices. Continental
Resources Inc was among the bigger companies to
drastically slash spending.
"The new 2015 capital plan will focus our capital spending
on those areas with high rates of return while maximizing future
potential," Chief Executive Tony Sanchez said in a statement,
while linking the spending cut to a more-than 50 percent drop in
oil prices in the past six months.
The revised budget is based on crude oil prices around $60
per barrel, above the current U.S. benchmark price of oil
around $49 per barrel.
Sanchez expects to use three oil wells it owns independent
of any other investors this year, down from seven "net wells" at
the end of 2014. All but one of the rigs will be used in the
Eagle Ford shale formation of Texas, with the last rig in the
Tuscaloosa Marine Shale.
Despite the drop in number of rigs, Sanchez expects to
produce more oil this year, forecasting daily production of
40,000 to 44,000 barrels of oil equivalent, nearly half of which
should be crude oil.
The production amount would be roughly in line with the
fourth quarter of 2014. That effectively means the 2015 total
output would eclipse 2014 as a whole, which lagged the rate in
the final quarter.
Sanchez expects its 2015 oil and natural gas production
expenses to be roughly $9 to $10 per barrel.
Shares of Houston-based Sanchez fell 0.9 percent to $7.90 in
after-hours trading. As of Wednesday's close, the stock had lost
78 percent of its value in the past six months.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Christian Plumb)