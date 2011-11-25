* Says plans to offer 10 mln shares
* Intends to list shares on NYSE under symbol 'SN'
Nov 25 Sanchez Energy Corp expects to sell
10 million shares at $24-$26 apiece, it said in a regulatory
filing on Friday.
In September, the company filed with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission to raise up to $150 million in the IPO.
The Houston-based company focuses on the exploration,
acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural
gas resources.
Johnson Rice & Co and Macquarie Capital are the underwriters
to the offering.
Sanchez intends to use the proceeds from the offering to pay
debts and fund capital expenditures.
It plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange
under the symbol 'SN'.
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)