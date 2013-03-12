By Liana B. Baker
March 12
March 12 Sheryl Sandberg's new book "Lean In"
challenges men in the upper echelons of corporate America to
take more women under their wing.
Sandberg is on a promotional blitz for the new book, which
has been praised as an ambitious reboot of feminism and
criticized as a manifesto directed to women from a privileged
perch. On Tuesday, she said men need to amp up their mentoring
of women, especially younger ones just starting out in their
careers.
Noting that men hold 86 percent of the top jobs in corporate
America, Sandberg said in a interview Tuesday that, "We want
women to get into those jobs, but if we don't get older men to
mentor and sponsor younger women, this will never happen."
Sandberg's book was born out of talks she gave starting in
2010 about how the world has scant female leaders in politics
and corporations.
After studying at Harvard and working at the U.S. Treasury
Department, Sandberg rose to the top of Silicon Valley, jumping
from Google to Chief Operating Officer at Facebook
while raising two children. (Silicon Valley's reaction to
Sandberg's book )
Sandberg acknowledged that there are stereotypes and double
standards to tear down in mentoring relationships. An older man
and a younger woman seen together at dinner or drinks looks like
a date, while two men discussing business together looks
perfectly normal, she said.
To underscore Sandberg's point, "Lean In" highlights a study
published by the Center for Work-Life Policy and the Harvard
Business Review that found men in high positions at companies
were nervous meeting a younger woman one-on-one.
She also recounts an encounter with Larry Summers, who as
U.S. Treasury Secretary served as her boss. Working on a speech
together one night until 3 a.m. in South Africa, Sandberg had to
make sure no one saw her step out of Summers' hotel room so late
at night. Men, for example, never have to worry about that
situation and it helps them move up faster in a corporate
environment, she said.
"I want everyone to have the same policies for everyone and
get explicit about them," Sandberg said.
Besides mentoring, she said male corporate executives need
to be more cognizant of how women are perceived negatively once
they start moving up. She calls this a "likeability gap" that
holds women back from being ambitious. Managers should think
twice before they give a performance review that calls a woman
"aggressive," she said.
"As a woman gets more successful, everyone likes her less.
This completely changes how women are portrayed in the office.
What I believe is if you can make people aware of this bias that
we all face - men and women alike - we can change it," she said
in a separate television interview with Reuters.