May 29 U.S. chicken producer Sanderson Farms Inc's second-quarter results beat Wall Street expectations, driven by increased selling prices of poultry and higher production at its Kinston, North Carolina facility.

The company said it sold about 11 percent more pounds of poultry products during the quarter as a result of the increased production.

However, Sanderson expects demand from casual dining customers to remain soft due to macroeconomic concerns and continued high unemployment. It expects demand from retail grocery stores and export customers to remain steady.

Net income for the quarter was $23.9 million, or $1.04 per share, compared with net loss of $16.3 million, or 74 cents per share, last year.

Net Sales rose 24 percent to $595 million.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 95 cents per share on revenue of $591.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Laurel, Mississippi-based Sanderson closed at $54.31 on Friday on the Nasdaq.