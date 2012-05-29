* Q2 EPS $1.04 vs est $0.95
* Net sales up 24 pct at $595 mln vs est $591.3 mln
* Expects demand from casual dining customers to remain soft
May 29 U.S. chicken producer Sanderson Farms
Inc's second-quarter results beat Wall Street
expectations, driven by increased selling prices of poultry and
higher production at its Kinston, North Carolina facility.
The company said it sold about 11 percent more pounds of
poultry products during the quarter as a result of the increased
production.
However, Sanderson expects demand from casual dining
customers to remain soft due to macroeconomic concerns and
continued high unemployment. It expects demand from retail
grocery stores and export customers to remain steady.
Net income for the quarter was $23.9 million, or $1.04 per
share, compared with net loss of $16.3 million, or 74 cents per
share, last year.
Net Sales rose 24 percent to $595 million.
Analysts on average expected earnings of 95 cents per share
on revenue of $591.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of Laurel, Mississippi-based Sanderson closed at
$54.31 on Friday on the Nasdaq.