Jan 8 San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, California, plans to sell $411.175 million of senior airport revenue bonds during the week of Jan. 14, said a market source on Tuesday.

The sale will consist of $112.68 million of non-AMT senior revenue bonds, series 2013A, and $298.495 million AMT senior revenue bonds, series 2013B.

The lead manager of the sale is Jefferies according to a preliminary official statement.