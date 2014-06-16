(Adds comments from CEO, background, updates stock price)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Noel Randewich
June 16 SanDisk Corp said on Monday it
will buy Fusion-io Inc for about $1.1 billion to bolster
its fast-growing business of providing flash storage drives to
companies.
Fusion-io has struggled with losses since its initial public
offering in 2011, but SanDisk sees its technology as a major
component for its own lineup of storage products. SanDisk is
using its NAND memory chips to build and sell its own
solid-state drives. The flash drives offer higher margins than
SanDisk's traditional business of selling memory chips for
smartphones and cameras.
"(SanDisk) was already positioning the company as more of a
enterprise storage company. ... What the Fusion-io deal does is
it enhances that significantly," Cross Research analyst Steven
Fox said.
The deal follows a trend toward vertical integration in the
storage market, with chipmakers buying smaller companies with
specialized technology.
Fusion-io does not buy chips from SanDisk but it will after
the deal is complete, SanDisk Chief Executive Officer Sanjay
Mehrotra said in an interview.
"Vertical integration is really key to winning in the
enterprise storage market," Mehrotra said.
Solid-state drives, or SSDs, are faster than traditional
hard-disk drives and while they are still more expensive than
traditional drives, they are increasingly being built into
laptop PCs.
Flash drives are also being adopted by data centers, a
market where SanDisk competes with rivals such as Western
Digital Corp.
SanDisk's offer of $11.25 per share represents a premium of
21 percent to Fusion-io's Friday close but is 40 percent less
than Fusion-io's IPO price of $19 in 2011.
Fusion-io's shares were up 23 percent at $11.45 on Monday,
suggesting that some investors expect a higher offer.
Nandury Summit Research Partners analyst Srini Nandury said
rival bids were unlikely since other storage companies,
including Western Digital and Toshiba Corp, bought SSD
makers last year.
SanDisk's SSD business has been growing at a scorching pace.
Revenue from SSDs jumped 61 percent in the first quarter,
accounting for 28 percent of revenue.
Fusion-io, whose customers include Apple Inc and
Facebook Inc, is SanDisk's fifth acquisition in
enterprise storage, the most recent being its $307 million
purchase of SMART Storage Systems last July.
Fusion-io, which employs Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak as
chief scientist, has reported a loss for five quarters in a row.
It helped pioneer high-end solid-state storage technology
but struggled to find customers beyond a few large companies
running cutting-edge data centers.
"It's leading edge. It's a question of someone being able to
harness that ... and drive it to profitability," said Fox of
Cross Research.
SanDisk expects the deal, likely to close in the third
quarter, to add to its adjusted profit in the second half of
2015. SanDisk's shares were up 3.70 percent at $102.11 on the
Nasdaq on Monday.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in
Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Lisa Shumaker)