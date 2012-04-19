* Q1 adj EPS $0.63 vs est $0.70
* Q1 rev $1.21 bln
* Sees Q2 rev $950 mln-$1.05 bln vs est $1.30 bln
* Sees Q2 gross margin at 26-30 pct
* Shares down 9 pct in extended trade
April 19 SanDisk Corp said the glut in
the memory chips market will continue to hurt prices for the
rest of the year, sounding its second revenue warning in as many
quarters.
The company, which has struggled to rein in the downward
spiral in prices for NAND flash chips -- used as primary memory
in phones and tablets -- projected second-quarter revenue of
$950 million to $1.05 billion, well below the Street's $1.30
billion expectations.
"We expect the steeper price decline in the first half of
2012 to result in considerably lower price levels for the whole
year, reflecting a weaker industry supply-demand balance than we
had previously anticipated," the company said on a call with
analysts.
For the first-quarter, profit nearly halved, while gross
margins declined to 36 percent. It expects gross margins to fall
further to 26-30 percent in the current quarter.
The company earned $114 million, or 46 cents per share, down
from $224 million, or 92 cents per share, last year.
Excluding items, it earned 63 cents per share, while
analysts were looking for 70 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell over 7 percent to $1.21 billion, in-line with
lowered Street expectations. The company had pre-announced
earnings early this month, warning of revenue and gross margin
erosion during the quarter.
SanDisk shares fell 9 percent to $36.90 in extended trading.
They had closed at $40.47 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.