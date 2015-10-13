The Sandisk Corporation logo is seen as part of a display at the Microsoft Ignite technology conference in Chicago, Illinois, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Micron Technology Inc (MU.O) and Western Digital Corp (WDC.O) are in talks with SanDisk Corp SNDK.O about a possible acquisition, Bloomberg reported.

SanDisk has hired a bank to explore a potential sale, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1jwvOKN)

No decision has been made and the talks may not result in a transaction, Bloomberg said.

Shares of SanDisk – which makes products for cloud computing, data centres, smartphones and laptops – rose 10.9 percent to $68.50 in extended trading on Tuesday. Micron was up nearly 3 percent and Western Digital under 1 percent.

SanDisk, Western Digital and Micron did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

SanDisk was valued at about $12.6 billion as of the stock's close of $61.77 on Tuesday. The stock is down about 37 percent year-to-date.

The company has been grappling with a delay in sales of certain embedded parts used in solid-state drives, which are faster and more reliable than traditional hard disk drives.

Several companies would view SanDisk as a strategic asset, Nomura analyst Romit Shah said last week, adding he believed SanDisk would reject offers short of $90 per share.

China's state-backed Tsinghua Holdings Co Ltd [TSHUAA.UL] on Sept. 30 said it plans to buy a 15 percent stake in Western Digital.

