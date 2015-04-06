April 6 Data storage products maker SanDisk Corp
, whose stock has lost 40 percent since touching a
record high in July, has become a potential target for companies
looking to boost their presence in the enterprise market,
analysts said.
The stock has slipped nearly 32 percent this year alone as
SanDisk reported a string of issues, including unplanned
maintenance at its chip foundry, weak sales of enterprise
products and lean inventory levels of NAND memory chips.
The stock's sell off has left SanDisk with a market value of
about $13 billion as of Thursday's close, making the company "an
excellent takeover target" and attractive to memory chipmakers
including Micron Technology Inc and SK Hynix Inc
, Bernstein analysts said in a research note.
These analysts say SanDisk is best positioned in the
"enterprise NAND" market for applications such as cloud
computing, datacenters and networking systems.
Shares of SanDisk, whose flash memory storage chips are also
used in smartphones and other mobile devices, rose as much as 5
percent to $67.78 on Monday.
SanDisk was not immediately available for comment.
Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Mehdi Hosseini said
Western Digital Corp could be a buyer, adding that if
the maker of solid-state drives were to pay about $86 per share,
or about $19 billion, for SanDisk, the deal would add to its
profit by the second year.
However, Needham & Co's Richard Kugele said Western Digital
would find it "extremely expensive" to buy SanDisk, which would
appeal more to NAND producers looking to consolidate market
share.
That could bring Samsung Electronics Co Ltd or
Toshiba Corp, with whom SanDisk has a joint venture to
make NAND products, into the picture, RBC Capital Markets
analyst Douglas Freedman said.
Samsung, which has been boosting its chipmaking business to
help offset declining sales of smartphones, had made an
unsuccessful hostile bid, worth $5.85 billion, for SanDisk in
2008.
The joint venture with Toshiba could make it difficult for
SanDisk to sell itself to a competitor of the Japanese
conglomerate, Wedbush Securities analyst Betsy Van Hees said.
(Additional reporting by Tenzin Pema in Bengaluru; Writing by
Sayantani Ghosh; Editing by Savio D'Souza)