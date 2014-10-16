Oct 16 SanDisk Corp reported a
better-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit, helped by higher
sales of memory chips used in Apple Inc's iPhones and
solid-state hard drives.
However, SanDisk's net income fell to $262.7 million, or
$1.09 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 28 from $276.9
million, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier, due to higher
expenses.
The company's expenses rose 9 percent mainly due to
restructuring and an acquisition.
Excluding item, SanDisk earned $1.45 per share.
Revenue rose 7 percent to $1.75 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.33 per share
and revenue of $1.77 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)