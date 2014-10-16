(Adds forecast, executive comments; updates shares)
By Soham Chatterjee
Oct 16 Chipmaker SanDisk Corp forecast
current-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates due to lower
revenue from Fusion-io Inc, a solid-state storage products maker
it acquired in June.
SanDisk's shares fell 5 percent in extended trading, after
the company also reported lower-than-expected revenue for the
third quarter.
SanDisk, a supplier of memory chips for Apple Inc's
iPhones, bought Fusion-io to enter the high-margin solid-state
drives (SSDs) business.
The company has been increasing its focus on the
fast-growing SSD business also to offset the impact of
volatility in prices of memory chips due to excess capacity.
Rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said last week
that it would spend $15 billion to build a major new factory in
South Korea to make either memory chips or logic chips.
SanDisk forecast revenue of $1.80 billion-$1.85 billion for
the fourth quarter ending December. Analysts on average were
expecting $1.88 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Fusion-io revenue was down sequentially from the prior run
rate ... We expect that (Fusion-io revenue) would be down
sequentially (in current quarter) ... due to the integration of
the business and the sales force," SanDisk's Chief Financial
Officer Judy Bruner said on a conference call.
The company's net income fell 5 percent to $262.7 million,
or $1.09 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 28 as
expenses rose 9 percent, mainly due to costs related to
restructuring and the acquisition of Fusion-io.
Excluding item, SanDisk earned $1.45 per share.
Revenue rose 7 percent to $1.75 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.33 per share
and revenue of $1.77 billion.
The revenue miss "is a bit of negative surprise given how
strong the launch of the Apple's next gen iPhones have been and
the addition of recent acquisition Fusion IO," Wedbush
Securities analyst Betsy Van Hees told Reuters.
SanDisk also said it would pay a quarterly dividend of 30
cents per share.
The company's shares closed at $85.31 on the Nasdaq on
Thursday. Up to Thursday's close, the stock had risen 21 percent
this year.
(Editing by Kirti Pandey)