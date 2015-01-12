(Corrects to "shares" from "share" in headline)
Jan 12 SanDisk Corp estimated
fourth-quarter revenue below its forecast, citing lower revenue
primarily due to weaker-than-expected sales of its retail
products and NAND storage chips.
The company said it now expects revenue of $1.73 billion. It
had previously forecast revenue of $1.80 billion-$1.85 billion.
SanDisk, whose shares fell about 7 percent in premarket
trading, also lowered its adjusted gross margin estimate to
about 45 percent compared from its forecast of 47-49 percent.
