July 22 Data storage products maker SanDisk Corp reported a 24 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower sales of solid-state drives.

The company's revenue fell to $1.24 billion in the second quarter ended June 28 from $1.63 billion a year earlier.

SanDisk's net income plunged to $81 million, or 38 cents per share, from $274 million, or $1.14 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)