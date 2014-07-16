(Adds share movement, analysts comment, analysts' estimates)
July 16 SanDisk reported a
better-than-expected rise in second-quarter profit, as its
growing focus on high-end solid-state drives helped offset
volatile prices for memory chips.
However, the company's shares fell 6.6 percent in extended
trading. The stock has risen about 42 percent and has been
trading at life-high levels since the company last reported
results in April.
SanDisk has beaten analysts' estimates handily for at least
the past eight quarters, but the 1.5 percent margin by which the
company's profit topped estimates the quarter ended June 29 was
much lower than the previous eight.
"Investors were expecting too much. Last couple of quarters
the company had some blowout numbers so expectations had gone
up," said Betsy Van Hees, an analyst at Wedbush Securities."
"We haven't got the guidance yet, which is going to come out
in the conference call, ... and the stock is likely to reverse
after those numbers," she said.
SanDisk is increasingly using its chips in solid-state
drives, or SSDs, which it sells directly - a strategy that
offers higher margins than its traditional business of selling
memory chips for smartphones and cameras.
Revenue from SSDs comprised about 29 percent of the total
revenue in the quarter, up from 16 percent a year earlier.
The company which counts Facebook Inc and Apple Inc
among its customers, said revenue rose 11 percent to
$1.63 billion from $1.48 billion.
Net income rose to $273.9 million, or $1.14 per share, from
$261.8 million, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one time items, SanDisk earned $1.41 per share.
Analysts had expected a profit of $1.39 per share on revenue
of $1.60 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at a life-high of $107.83 on
Nasdaq on Wednesday.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)