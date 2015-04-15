April 15 Memory chipmaker SanDisk Corp
reported a fall in quarterly revenue, its first in two years,
hurt by lower pricing, lean inventory and weaker-than-expected
sales of storage products used in data centers.
Sandisk's revenue fell nearly 12 percent in the first
quarter ended March 29 to $1.33 billion, in line with the
company's own recently lowered expectations.
Net income fell to $39.0 million, or 17 cents per share,
from $268.9 million, or $1.14 per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting By Arathy S Nair and Supantha Mukherjee in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)