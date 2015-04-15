April 15 Memory chipmaker SanDisk Corp reported a fall in quarterly revenue, its first in two years, hurt by lower pricing, lean inventory and weaker-than-expected sales of storage products used in data centers.

Sandisk's revenue fell nearly 12 percent in the first quarter ended March 29 to $1.33 billion, in line with the company's own recently lowered expectations.

Net income fell to $39.0 million, or 17 cents per share, from $268.9 million, or $1.14 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)