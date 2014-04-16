EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real weakens in volatile trading amid nationwide strikes

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, April 28 The Brazilian real weakened in volatile trading on Friday as traders assessed the implications of nationwide strikes led by Brazilian unions to protest President Michel Temer's austerity measures. Some investors worried that the demonstrations could hamper Temer's campaign to raise lawmaker support for reforms of the country's pension system and labor laws, seen as key to lift Latin America's largest economy from a deep recession.