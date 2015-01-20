Jan 20 Sandnes Sparebank :

* Says has entered into a agreement with Jæren Sparebank to merge their businesses, Aktiv Eiendomsmegling Jæren and Sandnes Sparebank Eiendomsmegling

* The purpose of the merger is to establish new brokerage company owned by the two banks

* The new company is planned to operate from Q2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)