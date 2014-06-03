UPDATE 3-Major 7.1 quake strikes off Chile's coast, rocks capital
SANTIAGO, April 24 A major earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck off the west coast of Chile on Monday, rocking the capital Santiago and generating at least two significant aftershocks.
June 3 * U.S. judge says states' lawsuits against McGraw Hill Financial Inc
over standard & poor's ratings should be sent back to state courts -- court
ruling * U.S. district judge jesse furman says S&P failed to show that lawsuits
belonged in federal court * Judge also moves missisippi case against Moody's Corp over Moody's
investors service ratings back to state court * Judge says terminates federal nationwide multidistrict case over S&P, Moody's
ratings
April 24 A former government minister in Guinea went to trial in New York on Monday on U.S. charges that he laundered $8.5 million in bribes he took in exchange for helping a Chinese company secure valuable mining rights.