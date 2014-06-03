June 3 * U.S. judge says states' lawsuits against McGraw Hill Financial Inc

over standard & poor's ratings should be sent back to state courts -- court

ruling * U.S. district judge jesse furman says S&P failed to show that lawsuits

belonged in federal court * Judge also moves missisippi case against Moody's Corp over Moody's

investors service ratings back to state court * Judge says terminates federal nationwide multidistrict case over S&P, Moody's

ratings