* Reduces S&P 500 index year-end target to 1,450 from 1,470
* Says cut reflects higher probability of a Greek exit
May 9 Credit Suisse cut its year-end target on
the S&P 500 index to 1,450 from 1,470, saying the
probability of a complete break-up of the euro zone has risen to
10 percent from 5 percent.
The chances of Greece leaving Europe's single currency bloc
is now up at 15 percent from 5 percent, Credit Suisse said,
adding that a Greek exit would be "extremely damaging" for the
country.
The European Central Bank (ECB) will not renegotiate
Greece's bailout package and there are no alternatives to
sticking with it if Greece wants to stay in the euro zone, ECB
executive board member Joerg Asmussen said on Tuesday.
But Greek political parties remain deeply divided over
sticking to a programme that saved Greece from bankruptcy but
caused steep economic hardship. Most believe cuts demanded by
the EU and International Monetary Fund are only making the
situation worse by increasing unemployment.
The euro, world shares, precious metals and oil all fell on
Wednesday as Greece's political deadlock raised investor concern
that the country will destabilise the euro zone as it did in
2009 when it triggered the bloc's debt crisis.
Credit Suisse, however, said it is still "overweight" on
equities for the next three to six months on the back of
impressive growth in the United States and easing fiscal policy
in China.
Equities are to some extent less risky than governments
equivalents, and earnings revisions are still positive, the
brokerage noted.
The S&P 500 Index fell 0.43 percent to 1,363.72 on
Tuesday.