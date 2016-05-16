May 16 U.S. oil and gas producer SandRidge Energy Inc and some of its units filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, the latest company to fall victim to weak oil prices.

SandRidge said in a court filing that it had total assets of $7.01 billion and total debt of $4 billion as of March 31. (1.usa.gov/1WBqV4a)

The case is in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Southern Texas, Case No: 16-32488. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)