Feb 28 SandRidge Energy Inc said on
Friday it was subpoenaed by the U.S. Department of Justice,
which is investigating whether antitrust laws were violated in
the buying and leasing of mineral rights.
In December, SandRidge received the order from federal
authorities "in connection with an ongoing investigation of
possible violations of antitrust laws in connection with the
purchase or lease of land, oil or natural gas rights," SandRidge
said in its annual filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma company is cooperating with the
investigation.
A spokesman for the company was not immediately available
for comment.